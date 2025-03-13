Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 6,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after purchasing an additional 803,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1,127.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,971,000 after acquiring an additional 392,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $277.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.01.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts predict that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

