REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18, Zacks reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,459. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

