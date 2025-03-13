Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $689.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

