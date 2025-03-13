Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Should You Buy?

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $116.76. 2,317,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,536,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $5,874,274.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,102,260.31. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,386 shares of company stock worth $66,673,388.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.