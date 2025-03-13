Redburn Atlantic Forecasts TechnipFMC Q1 Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Erskine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

