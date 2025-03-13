Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,623,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

RRR opened at $44.14 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

