RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.
RCM Technologies Price Performance
RCMT stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.