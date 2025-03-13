RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

RCMT stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

