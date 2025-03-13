Raymond James Cuts Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$44.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Propel Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE PRL traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 707,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. Propel has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

In other Propel news, Director Clive Kinross sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,103,817.00. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,400 shares of company stock worth $2,009,283. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

