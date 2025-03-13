Raymond James Cuts Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $8.50

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTG. Northland Capmk downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.22%.

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,200. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

