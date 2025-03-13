Rakuten Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

