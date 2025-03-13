Rakuten Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 427.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $851,189.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,534.40. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

