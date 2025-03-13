Rakuten Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,051 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Samsara by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Samsara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.63.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,585,272 shares of company stock worth $70,167,096. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

