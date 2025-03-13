Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

