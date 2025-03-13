Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,510.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 253,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,847.14. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,719 shares of company stock worth $4,958,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

