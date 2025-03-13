Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,858,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,044,415,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,327,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

