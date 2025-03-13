QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,765 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock worth $5,094,134 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

