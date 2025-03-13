Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 35,723 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 35,723 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,647,788.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,894,281.68. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,668. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $112.82.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $590,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Q2 by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Q2 by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.