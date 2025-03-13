Q1 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Lifted by Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

BEAM opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

