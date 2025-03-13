Q1 EPS Estimate for Ensysce Biosciences Lowered by Analyst

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ensysce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.84). The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($14.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.42 EPS.

ENSC stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.16). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 983,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 11.15% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

