Q1 Earnings Forecast for TNYA Issued By William Blair

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 5,130,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 35,714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

