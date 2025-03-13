Q1 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

RIG stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,289,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,577,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

