Q1 Earnings Estimate for 908 Devices Issued By William Blair

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a report released on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Stock Up 28.9 %

MASS opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.99. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

