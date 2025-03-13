PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 13th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of PURE stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.35.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

