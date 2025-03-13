Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

