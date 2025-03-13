Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.14. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $143.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

