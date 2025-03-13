Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,003 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,928,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 333,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

