Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $438,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,119 shares of company stock worth $7,797,608. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Toast Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,463.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.