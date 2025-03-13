Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

