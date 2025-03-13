ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.86 and traded as high as $54.16. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 3,346,607 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

