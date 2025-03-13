Promising Growth Stocks To Watch Now – March 12th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings and revenues at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These companies typically reinvest earnings back into the business for expansion rather than paying out dividends, offering the potential for significant capital gains, albeit usually with higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,572. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $336.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. 2,610,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,121. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. 2,353,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25.

