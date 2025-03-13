Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, RTX, TransDigm Group, and Alaska Air Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to the equity shares of companies that operate in commercial aviation, including passenger carriers, cargo carriers, and related service providers. Investors in airline stocks gain the opportunity to benefit from the financial performance of the airline industry, which is influenced by factors such as global travel trends, fuel costs, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $12.38. 33,835,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,572,480. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,476. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded down $11.51 on Monday, reaching $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,796. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.94 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $128.74. 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,175. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE TDG traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $1,337.90. 102,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,242. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,319.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.81.

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

