Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

