Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.910-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7 billion-$87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.3 billion.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $168.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.01%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procter & Gamble stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.