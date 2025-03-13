Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pro-Dex will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pro-Dex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $57,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,176,692.96. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,642. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.