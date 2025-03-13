Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Princeton Capital shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Princeton Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
Princeton Capital Company Profile
Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.
