Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.83 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 95.90 ($1.24). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.22), with a volume of 5,787,619 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.36) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,092.68%.

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,827.52). Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

