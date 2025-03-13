PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $44.12 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

