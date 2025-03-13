Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $995.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

