PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,489 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

