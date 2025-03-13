PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,069 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 951,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,888,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.