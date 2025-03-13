PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $19,367,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

