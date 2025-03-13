PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $38,714,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 961.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.