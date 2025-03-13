PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

