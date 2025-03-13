PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $568.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,070. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.