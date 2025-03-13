Piper Sandler Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of S opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,581.50. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,571 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 921,572 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

