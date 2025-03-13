Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFPP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

