Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.