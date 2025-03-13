Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after buying an additional 27,094,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,860,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,153,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

