Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.57 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

