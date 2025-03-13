Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

